Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

Both CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.46 N/A 2.92 17.78 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.67 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, MobileIron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. MobileIron Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CDK Global Inc. and MobileIron Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, MobileIron Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 18.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and MobileIron Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 71.2%. CDK Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year CDK Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc. beats CDK Global Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.