Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s results

We are contrasting CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.51 N/A 2.92 17.78 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.52 N/A 0.43 21.18

Demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CDK Global Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CDK Global Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CDK Global Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s potential upside is 17.58% and its average price target is $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 26.5% respectively. CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has weaker performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.