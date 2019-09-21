Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 3.07 N/A 2.92 17.78 Cision Ltd. 11 1.49 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CDK Global Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CDK Global Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cision Ltd.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Cision Ltd. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CDK Global Inc. and Cision Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cision Ltd.’s potential upside is 88.93% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cision Ltd.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.