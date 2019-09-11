Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

We are comparing CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 2.78 N/A 2.92 17.78 Alteryx Inc. 101 29.56 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 highlights CDK Global Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alteryx Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CDK Global Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CDK Global Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alteryx Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Alteryx Inc. is $134.4, which is potential 17.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 86.9% respectively. CDK Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has weaker performance than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats CDK Global Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.