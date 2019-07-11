Reviewing CBTX Inc. (CBTX)’s and Its Competitors results

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) is a company in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBTX Inc. has 30.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.5% of CBTX Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.70% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CBTX Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 1.50% Industry Average 29.71% 20.72% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CBTX Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX Inc. N/A 31 14.42 Industry Average 262.61M 883.89M 12.84

CBTX Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio CBTX Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CBTX Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.00 2.32

The potential upside of the rivals is -9.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CBTX Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73% Industry Average 1.20% 7.61% 16.41% 10.19% 4.81% 21.68%

For the past year CBTX Inc. has -4.73% weaker performance while CBTX Inc.’s rivals have 21.68% stronger performance.

Dividends

CBTX Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBTX Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors CBTX Inc.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.