Reviewing CBTX Inc. (CBTX)’s and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s results

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX Inc. 28 0.00 18.03M 1.94 15.51 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 41 0.00 2.33M 2.55 15.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CBTX Inc. is currently more expensive than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBTX Inc. and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX Inc. 64,415,862.81% 10.5% 1.6% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 5,748,828.03% 10.1% 1.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.7% of CBTX Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CBTX Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 0.7% are Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.08% 15.46% 8.14% 15.46% -22.02% 22.17%

For the past year CBTX Inc. was less bullish than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.