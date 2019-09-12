Reviewing CBS Corporation (CBS)’s and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The two are both Entertainment – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 49 1.08 N/A 7.89 6.53 The Walt Disney Company 131 3.79 N/A 8.89 16.08

Demonstrates CBS Corporation and The Walt Disney Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Walt Disney Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CBS Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CBS Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Walt Disney Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CBS Corporation and The Walt Disney Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9% The Walt Disney Company 0.00% 22.9% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

CBS Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CBS Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor The Walt Disney Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CBS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Walt Disney Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBS Corporation and The Walt Disney Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The Walt Disney Company 0 1 8 2.89

CBS Corporation has a 40.38% upside potential and an average price target of $61.5. Competitively The Walt Disney Company has an average price target of $154.67, with potential upside of 13.57%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CBS Corporation is looking more favorable than The Walt Disney Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBS Corporation and The Walt Disney Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 66.3%. CBS Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Walt Disney Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82% The Walt Disney Company 1.22% 0.96% 4.86% 29.86% 26.97% 30.42%

For the past year CBS Corporation has weaker performance than The Walt Disney Company

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors The Walt Disney Company beats CBS Corporation.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.