Reviewing CBS Corporation (CBS-A)’s and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s results

We are contrasting CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 50 1.32 N/A 8.01 5.97 IMAX Corporation 22 3.55 N/A 0.36 65.17

Table 1 highlights CBS Corporation and IMAX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IMAX Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CBS Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. CBS Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than IMAX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CBS Corporation and IMAX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CBS Corporation and IMAX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IMAX Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of IMAX Corporation is $29, which is potential 36.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CBS Corporation shares and 86.6% of IMAX Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.8% of IMAX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation -1.48% -7.74% -1.24% -17.56% -10.8% 9.03% IMAX Corporation 0.21% -5.22% 12.01% 22.99% -0.04% 25.41%

For the past year CBS Corporation has weaker performance than IMAX Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors IMAX Corporation beats CBS Corporation.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.