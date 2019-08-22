Reviewing CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)’s and Its Rivals results

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of CBRE Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CBRE Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CBRE Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.50% 8.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CBRE Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group Inc. N/A 50 16.67 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

CBRE Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio CBRE Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CBRE Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.22 2.78

$57.33 is the average price target of CBRE Group Inc., with a potential upside of 10.57%. As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 107.67%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, CBRE Group Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CBRE Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBRE Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, CBRE Group Inc.’s rivals have 5.56 and 5.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBRE Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBRE Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, CBRE Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CBRE Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.