Reviewing CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)’s and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s results

This is a contrast between CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group Inc. 50 0.80 N/A 3.18 16.67 eXp World Holdings Inc. 11 1.09 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CBRE Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CBRE Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 8% eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -72.2% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

CBRE Group Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, eXp World Holdings Inc. has a 3.55 beta which is 255.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBRE Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, eXp World Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. eXp World Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBRE Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBRE Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 eXp World Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$54 is CBRE Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CBRE Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 6.2% respectively. CBRE Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64% of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39% eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.96% -2.31% -3.03% -3.82% -20.59% 49.29%

For the past year CBRE Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Summary

CBRE Group Inc. beats eXp World Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.