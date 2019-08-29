Reviewing CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)’s and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s results

Since CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group Inc. 50 0.75 N/A 3.18 16.67 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBRE Group Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBRE Group Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 8% Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.69 beta means CBRE Group Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Elbit Imaging Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CBRE Group Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.40% for CBRE Group Inc. with average price target of $59.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of CBRE Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are CBRE Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% are Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39% Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23%

For the past year CBRE Group Inc. had bullish trend while Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CBRE Group Inc. beats Elbit Imaging Ltd.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.