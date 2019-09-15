Reviewing CBIZ Inc. (CBZ)’s and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)’s results

As Business Services businesses, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 21 1.38 N/A 1.13 20.74 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and Stantec Inc. Stantec Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CBIZ Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Stantec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CBIZ Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that CBIZ Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Stantec Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Stantec Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CBIZ Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares and 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares. CBIZ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 3.3% are Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year CBIZ Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stantec Inc.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats Stantec Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.