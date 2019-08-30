Reviewing CBIZ Inc. (CBZ)’s and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s results

This is a contrast between CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 21 1.32 N/A 1.13 20.74 frontdoor inc. 40 3.25 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CBIZ Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CBIZ Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of frontdoor inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CBIZ Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, frontdoor inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. CBIZ Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CBIZ Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of frontdoor inc. is $44.17, which is potential -13.97% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.93% of frontdoor inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year CBIZ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.