Reviewing cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)’s and Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)’s results

Since cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) are part of the Marketing Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 10.29 N/A -3.41 0.00 Outfront Media Inc. 25 2.37 N/A 0.75 36.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485% -62.1% Outfront Media Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of cbdMD Inc. are 7.6 and 6.5. Competitively, Outfront Media Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outfront Media Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for cbdMD Inc. and Outfront Media Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outfront Media Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Outfront Media Inc.’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 10.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of cbdMD Inc. shares and 97.3% of Outfront Media Inc. shares. 0.6% are cbdMD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Outfront Media Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% Outfront Media Inc. -0.8% 5.8% 15.27% 30.61% 30.67% 50%

For the past year cbdMD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Outfront Media Inc.

Summary

Outfront Media Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors cbdMD Inc.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada. The company also offers value-added services, such as pre-campaign category research, consumer insights, creative design support, print production, and post-campaign tracking and analytics. It primarily serves the retail, television, and healthcare/pharmaceutical industries. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. and changed its name to OUTFRONT Media Inc. in November 2014. OUTFRONT Media Inc. is based in New York, New York.