Reviewing cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)’s and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s results

Both cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) compete on a level playing field in the Marketing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 15.30 N/A -3.41 0.00 Inuvo Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see cbdMD Inc. and Inuvo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485% -62.1% Inuvo Inc. 0.00% -58.6% -22.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of cbdMD Inc. are 7.6 and 6.5. Competitively, Inuvo Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inuvo Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of cbdMD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Inuvo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are cbdMD Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.8% of Inuvo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% Inuvo Inc. -5.2% -29.91% -80.41% -76% -56.03% -73.08%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. had bullish trend while Inuvo Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

cbdMD Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Inuvo Inc.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. The company offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context. It also provides ValidClick, software as a service and delivery platform that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors; MYAP, an online affiliate management solution that provides advertisers to sign up, manage, and track the activities of publishers; and A LOT, a branded Web property with content developed, edited, and published by ALOT in categories comprising health, finance, travel, entertainment, careers, education, and automotive. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.