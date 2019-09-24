Reviewing cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)’s and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s results

We are contrasting cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Marketing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 9.69 N/A -3.41 0.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 4 1.03 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485% -62.1% iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.00% -29% -16.7%

Liquidity

cbdMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is $8, which is potential 159.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of cbdMD Inc. shares and 0.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of cbdMD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has 1.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.59% -9.5% -9.97% -38.75% -41.86% 1.78%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. was more bullish than iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing, as well as technology development services. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.