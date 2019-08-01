Reviewing CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)’s and Its Competitors results

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has 41.82% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.90% -1.70% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.08 2.83

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 80.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a beta of 3.66 and its 266.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors CBAK Energy Technology Inc.