Reviewing CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)’s and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s results

Both CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -0.08 0.00 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.26 N/A 0.18 24.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Data I/O Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.66 beta indicates that CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 266.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Data I/O Corporation’s 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Data I/O Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Data I/O Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares and 45.4% of Data I/O Corporation shares. 41.82% are CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.1% of Data I/O Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Data I/O Corporation beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.