Reviewing CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s results

CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.72 N/A 1.58 15.45 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.87 N/A 1.20 19.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CB Financial Services Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CB Financial Services Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance while Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has 25.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. beats CB Financial Services Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.