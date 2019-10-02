Reviewing CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CB Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 19,455,252.92% 6.30% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CB Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 5.00M 26 15.45 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

CB Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CB Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CB Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while CB Financial Services Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.36 shows that CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CB Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CB Financial Services Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.