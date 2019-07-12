Reviewing CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s results

CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.83 N/A 1.37 17.22 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.01 N/A 2.12 12.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. appears to has than CB Financial Services Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CB Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CB Financial Services Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 0.6% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.38 beta means CB Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CB Financial Services Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.4% and 29%. Insiders owned 5.1% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats CB Financial Services Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.