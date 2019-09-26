Reviewing CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)’s results

Both CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.97 N/A 1.58 15.45 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.28 N/A 1.39 12.27

Table 1 highlights CB Financial Services Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CB Financial Services Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance while Fulton Financial Corporation has 9.82% stronger performance.

Summary

CB Financial Services Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.