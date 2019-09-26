Reviewing CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s results

CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.93 N/A 1.58 15.45 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.76 N/A 1.09 10.61

Table 1 highlights CB Financial Services Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CB Financial Services Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CB Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CB Financial Services Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CB Financial Services Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 95.3%. Insiders owned 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance while Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CB Financial Services Inc. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.