Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.18 N/A 3.38 11.03 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.92 N/A 2.80 22.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Westamerica Bancorporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cathay General Bancorp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Westamerica Bancorporation’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cathay General Bancorp’s upside potential is 49.48% at a $49 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors. Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp has weaker performance than Westamerica Bancorporation

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Cathay General Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.