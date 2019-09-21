Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.49 N/A 3.38 11.03 Preferred Bank 48 5.19 N/A 4.95 10.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Preferred Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cathay General Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Preferred Bank, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cathay General Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Preferred Bank’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Preferred Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Preferred Bank’s average target price is $54, while its potential upside is 0.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of Preferred Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cathay General Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Preferred Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp has weaker performance than Preferred Bank

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Preferred Bank beats Cathay General Bancorp.