Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.56 N/A 3.38 11.03 PacWest Bancorp 38 3.96 N/A 3.85 10.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cathay General Bancorp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PacWest Bancorp has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 37.10% and an $49 average price target. Competitively the average price target of PacWest Bancorp is $42.5, which is potential 11.23% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cathay General Bancorp is looking more favorable than PacWest Bancorp, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 92.5% respectively. 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was less bullish than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PacWest Bancorp beats Cathay General Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.