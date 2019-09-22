Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s results

This is a contrast between Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.49 N/A 3.38 11.03 PacWest Bancorp 38 3.82 N/A 3.85 10.03

Table 1 demonstrates Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PacWest Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cathay General Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. PacWest Bancorp’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.5, with potential upside of 15.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of PacWest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Cathay General Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was less bullish than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PacWest Bancorp beats Cathay General Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.