Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 34 1.24 75.43M 3.38 11.03 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 1.35 120.53M 1.38 10.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cathay General Bancorp and Hope Bancorp Inc. Hope Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cathay General Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 221,072,684.64% 12.8% 1.6% Hope Bancorp Inc. 866,498,921.64% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hope Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cathay General Bancorp and Hope Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 89.9%. Insiders held 1% of Cathay General Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Hope Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was less bullish than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats Hope Bancorp Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.