Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.47 N/A 3.38 11.03 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.50 N/A 4.47 9.77

Table 1 demonstrates Cathay General Bancorp and Chemung Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chemung Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cathay General Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cathay General Bancorp and Chemung Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chemung Financial Corporation has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and Chemung Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 36.1% respectively. Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was more bullish than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Chemung Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.