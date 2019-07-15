Reviewing Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)’s and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s results

We are comparing Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Farm & Construction Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar Inc. 133 1.44 N/A 10.27 12.40 The Manitowoc Company Inc. 17 0.33 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caterpillar Inc. and The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar Inc. 0.00% 42.3% 8.1% The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Caterpillar Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caterpillar Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, The Manitowoc Company Inc. has 1.7 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caterpillar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Caterpillar Inc. and The Manitowoc Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar Inc. 3 0 1 2.25 The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Caterpillar Inc. is $124, with potential downside of -11.09%. The Manitowoc Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 9.64% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Manitowoc Company Inc. looks more robust than Caterpillar Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caterpillar Inc. and The Manitowoc Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 80.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Caterpillar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caterpillar Inc. -3.52% -9.23% -4.36% 0.31% -18.02% 0.18% The Manitowoc Company Inc. -9.01% -5.74% -6.18% -15.01% -34.71% 10.02%

For the past year Caterpillar Inc. has weaker performance than The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Caterpillar Inc. beats The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. Its Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator set and engine, integrated system, turbine, centrifugal gas compressor, diesel-electric locomotive and component, and other rail-related products and services. The companyÂ’s Financial Products segment offers finance for Caterpillar equipment, machinery, and engines, as well as dealers; property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as purchases short-term trade receivables. Its All Other operating segments provides parts distribution and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. and changed its name to Caterpillar Inc. in 1986. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.