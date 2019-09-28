Reviewing Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)’s and Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s results

This is a contrast between Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Farm & Construction Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar Inc. 122 2.11 561.42M 10.27 12.83 Gencor Industries Inc. 12 0.00 8.88M 0.96 13.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Caterpillar Inc. and Gencor Industries Inc. Gencor Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Caterpillar Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Caterpillar Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caterpillar Inc. and Gencor Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar Inc. 458,339,456.28% 40.8% 7.8% Gencor Industries Inc. 76,949,740.03% 9.9% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Caterpillar Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Gencor Industries Inc.’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Caterpillar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gencor Industries Inc. are 18 and 15.6 respectively. Gencor Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caterpillar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Caterpillar Inc. and Gencor Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 Gencor Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caterpillar Inc. has a 1.34% upside potential and an average target price of $128.29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caterpillar Inc. and Gencor Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Caterpillar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Gencor Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caterpillar Inc. -0.18% -3.61% -4.69% 1.2% -5.78% 3.62% Gencor Industries Inc. -2.74% -2.82% 7.68% -8.2% -14.65% 16.32%

For the past year Caterpillar Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gencor Industries Inc.

Summary

Caterpillar Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Gencor Industries Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. Its Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator set and engine, integrated system, turbine, centrifugal gas compressor, diesel-electric locomotive and component, and other rail-related products and services. The companyÂ’s Financial Products segment offers finance for Caterpillar equipment, machinery, and engines, as well as dealers; property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as purchases short-term trade receivables. Its All Other operating segments provides parts distribution and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. and changed its name to Caterpillar Inc. in 1986. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.