Reviewing Catasys Inc. (CATS)’s and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC)’s results

Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys Inc. 15 12.71 N/A -0.81 0.00 AAC Holdings Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catasys Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys Inc. 0.00% 161.5% -172.7% AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -100.3% -17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Catasys Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, AAC Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catasys Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, AAC Holdings Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catasys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAC Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catasys Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AAC Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AAC Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 468.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catasys Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 49.5%. About 69.35% of Catasys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.3% are AAC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91% AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79%

For the past year Catasys Inc. has 85.91% stronger performance while AAC Holdings Inc. has -29.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Catasys Inc. beats AAC Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.