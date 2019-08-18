Reviewing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)’s and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 14.19 N/A -0.28 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.02 475.26

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -43.9% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.61 and it happens to be 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.67 is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 67.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 75.9%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.