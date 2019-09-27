Reviewing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)’s and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 77.94M -0.28 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 28 2.68 372.55M 0.08 433.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,294,684,385.38% -48.8% -43.9% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1,344,945,848.38% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a consensus target price of $33.67, with potential upside of 26.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.45% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.