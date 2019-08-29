Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.88 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 278.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 30.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.