Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.69 beta which makes it 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 67.2% respectively. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.