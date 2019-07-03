Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Repligen Corporation 62 19.83 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -25.03% and its average price target is $65.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 86.4% respectively. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.