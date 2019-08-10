Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 14.73 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 72.3% respectively. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.