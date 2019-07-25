Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.32 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.