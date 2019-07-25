Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.73 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, with potential upside of 28.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.