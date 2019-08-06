Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Personalis Inc. 23 9.19 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 48.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.