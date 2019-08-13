Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s results

We are contrasting Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 65.14%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.