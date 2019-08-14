Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.22 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.