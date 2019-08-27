Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.