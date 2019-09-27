Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

We are comparing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 469.28 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 206.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 75.9%. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.