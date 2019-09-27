Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

We are comparing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|469.28
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 206.51% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 75.9%. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
