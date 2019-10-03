Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.05
|7.07M
|-3.36
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|9.66M
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|114,032,258.06%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|68,656,716.42%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
