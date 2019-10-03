Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 114,032,258.06% -32.6% -31.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 68,656,716.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.