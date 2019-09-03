Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

We are contrasting Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 8.1%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.