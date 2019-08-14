Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.