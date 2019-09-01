Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.88 shows that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 230.57% and its consensus price target is $19.57.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 88.51%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.