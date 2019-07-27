Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.