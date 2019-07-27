Reviewing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
